Hockey matches postponed again in umpires' expenses dispute

The launch of the EY Hockey League involved a photocall at the Giant's Causeway, but the opening matches have not taken place

The start of the Irish Hockey League season has again been delayed because of an expenses dispute between umpires and the sport's governing body.

The opening men's and women's matches did not take place on 16 September due to the row, and now this Saturday's fixtures have been shelved as well.

Irish Umpires Association had talks with Hockey Ireland on Tuesday when progress was said to have been made.

Another attempt to resolve the dispute will be made at a meeting on 1 October.

Hockey Ireland said agreement had been reached on how expenses are paid for league matches, and that the meeting will focus on arrangements for their cup competitions and four-year umpire development plan.

However, the IHUA said that while the EYHL arrangement has been sorted, matches would not be allocated umpires this weekend until an arrangement is agreed relating to cup competitions.

As a result, the IHL Working Group said it had reluctantly cancelled the fixtures.