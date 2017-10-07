Banbridge hammered by Poles in European Hockey League

Jamie Wright and his Banbridge team-mates were hammered on Saturday in Barcelona

Banbridge were thumped by Polish side Grunwald in their opening game of the European Hockey League in Barcelona.

Under a new scoring system that gives two points for a goal and one for a penalty corner, Bann conceded two goals and two penalty corners for a 6-0 loss.

Only a big win against Racing Club de Bruxelles from Belgium on Sunday will see the Ulster side advance to the KO16 round next year.

In the Women's Irish Hockey League, Ards and Pegasus remain unbeaten.

Both sides earned 1-1 draws on Saturday.

Ards went behind to Railway Union in the third quarter after a well worked penalty corner routine that saw Kate Lloyd convert but within two minutes had equalised.

A long ball forward found Chloe Brown in acres of space behind the Railway Union defence and she confidently rounded Irish goalkeeper Grace O'Flanagan before running the ball into the net.

Superbly marshalled by Kerri McDonald the County Down side almost stole the game at the very end but O'Flanagan saved Brown's drag flick from a penalty corner.

In Cork, an Alex Speers goal gave Pegasus the lead which they held until eight minutes from the end when Naomi Carroll equalised for Cork Harlequins as the points were shared.

After an opening victory, Belfast Harlequins were brought back down to earth with a bump losing 6-1 at UCD.

Internationals Emma Russell and Deidre Duke were among the scorers for the defending champions while Zoe Wilson netted her second goal of the season for Harlequins.

In the other game Trinity College recorded their first win on the top flight with a 2-1 victory over Pembroke.

There was one game in the men's IHL with Cookstown falling to their second defeat of the season, 3-2, at the hands of Glenanne who now have two wins out of two.

Saturday's results

Women's Irish Hockey League

Cork Harlequins 1-1 Pegasus

Ards 1-1 Railway Union

UCD 6-1 Belfast Harlequins

Trinity College 2-1 Pembroke

Men's Irish Hockey League

Glenanne 3-2 Cookstown

EHL round 1

Banbridge 0-6 WKS Grunwald Poznan

Sunday's Fixtures

Women's Irish Hockey League

Monkstown v Loreto

Men's Irish Hockey League

Cork C of I v Annadale

Monkstown v Pembroke

Railway Union v Three Rock Rovers

EHL round 1

Banbridge v Racing Club de Bruxelles