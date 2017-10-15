Irish Senior Cup: Lisnagarvey defeat Banbridge in first round

Sean Murray popped up with a last-gasp winner to send Lisnagarvey into the second

Lisnagarvey edged holders Banbridge 3-2 in a thrilling Irish Senior Cup first round game at Havelock Park on Sunday.

Sean Murray's superb shot from just inside the circle in the final minute separated the two Ulster rivals in a tightly fought contest that could have gone either way.

Annadale are also into the last 16 after a 3-0 win over Dublin University.

In the women's competition there were victories for Pegasus and Lurgan but Banbridge and Dungannon both lost.

It was a game of high quality between Banbridge and Lisnagarvey with a number of Irish internationals on show.

Both sides were coming off Irish Hockey League wins on Saturday and it was the home side that struck first with Philip Brown converting the first penalty corner of the game.

However, Garvey soon seized the initiative with two goals in three minutes, both scored by Daniel Buser. The first was a fine deflection from a penalty corner and the second a tap-in after some excellent build-up play.

The second half saw Banbridge wrestle control back from the visitors and with 17 minutes to go they equalised when Alex Tinney tucked home a rebound after Garvey goalkeeper James Milliken had made the first save from another Brown drag flick.

Both sides had chances to win the game and just when a shoot-out looked inevitable up stepped Murray to dribble into the circle and score the game winning goal.

Annadale's goalscorers in their 3-0 win over Dublin University were Oliver Flack, Peter Caruth and Craig Getty while Railway Union, Pembroke and Monkstown also made it through to the next round.

Lurgan provided the upset in the first round of the women's competition with goals from Sarah McClure and Lauren Wright giving the Ulster Senior League side a 2-0 win over Trinity, who are now playing in the Irish Hockey League.

Lucy McKee led the scoring for Pegasus with a hat-trick in their 12-0 romp over Leinster side Corinthian but Banbridge lost 5-0 at home to Old Alex and Dungannon were beaten 7-1 by Cork Harlequins.

Men's Irish Senior Cup Banbridge 2-3 Lisnagarvey Clontarf 1-3 Railway Union Dublin University 0-3 Annadale Monkstown 9-0 Corinthian