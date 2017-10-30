World League Final: England Women name 18-player squad

England's women secured bronze with victory over Germany at the Euros in August

England have named an 18-woman squad for next month's World League Final in New Zealand.

There are four changes from the European Championship in August, with Erica Sanders, Olivia Paige, Grace Balsdon and Suzy Petty included.

Head coach Danny Kerry, who missed the Euros after a heart attack, will take charge of the team in Auckland.

"Our selection represents a growing depth in our squad and the form and intent over recent training," he said.

"We have a core of experience and leadership qualities running through the team including, but not limited to, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Laura Unsworth, Sophie Bray and Alex Danson forming a spine of the team.

"We know that all of the teams have similar strengths and it will be a sensational opportunity to enjoy what we do best - competing."

England start their World League Final campaign against Germany on 17 November before matches against fellow Pool B rivals Argentina on 19 November and China two days later.

England squad: G Ansley, G Balsdon, S Bray, A Danson (c), E Defroand, S Haycroft, M Hinch, H Martin, S McCallin, L Owsley, O Paige, H Pearne-Webb, S Petty, E Rayer, E Sanders, A Tennant, A Toman, L Unsworth.