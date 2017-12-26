Kilkeel win Kirk Cup for first time as Queen's land Ulster Shield

Kilkeel celebrated the club's first ever Kirk Cup triumph

Kilkeel won hockey's Kirk Cup for the first time in the club's history as they beat Mossley 3-2 on penalties.

After the game finished 1-1 after normal time, Mark Stevenson held his nerve to score the decisive penalty.

Ryan Cunningham netted for Kilkeel in normal time with Jordan Robinson levelling from a penalty stroke.

Ireland player Jessica McMaster scored both goals for Queen's as they took the Women's Ulster Shield for the first time since 1933 beating Lurgan 2-1.

The Kirk Cup decider was an excellent advert for Ulster hockey with Mossley's Aaron Boyd and Kilkeel's John Finlay both denied by the woodwork in the first half.

It was a similar pattern after the interval as Kilkeel goalkeeper Samuel Morris saved well from Irish international John Jackson and his opposite number Owen Doole stopped a David Finlay effort.

Then with five minutes remaining a long overhead caught out the Mossley defence and while Doole saved the initial effort from Cunningham, the Kilkeel forward hammered home at the second attempt.

The lead lasted just over a minute when a Joel Cathcart shot was kicked off the line and Robinson converted the penalty stroke for Mossley.

In the shootout, after both sides scored two of their first four efforts, Robinson saw his shot come back off the post.

It set the stage for Stevenson to step forward, tuck the ball past Doole, and create a little piece of history for Kilkeel.

The Ulster Shield Final was a repeat of the 2016 decider won by Lurgan but Queen's University have been unbeaten in domestic hockey this season and driven on by their Irish internationals Jessica McMaster and Erin Getty, they won the title for the first time since 1933.

The duo combined to open the scoring in the 12th minute from a penalty corner with McMaster on hand to turn Getty's shot into the net.

McMaster was on target again before the interval with a neat turn and backhand shot into the corner of the goal.

Lurgan dominated possession after the break and with twenty minutes remaining got the goal they deserved through Olivia Gibson but in the closing stages they couldn't force an equaliser.