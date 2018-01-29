Alex Danson to make 100th Great Britain appearance and lead squad for Argentina Tests

From the section

Alex Danson was named Great Britain captain in June 2017

Olympic hockey champion Alex Danson will make her 100th appearance for Great Britain during next month's five-match Test series against Argentina.

The GB captain, 32, will lead a relatively inexperienced team which features eight debutants.

Head coach Danny Kerry picked the squad to give a "developmental opportunity of playing a world-leading team".

Rio 2016 gold medallists Maddie Hinch and Lily Owsley will not travel to Rosario between 10-17 February.

Full squad: Alex Danson (C), Giselle Ansley, Sophie Bray, Nicola Cochrane, Amy Costello, Emily Defroand, Sarah Haycroft, Jo Hunter, Hannah Martin, Shona McCallin, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Ellie Rayer, Sarah Robertson, Zoe Shipperley, Rose Thomas, Anna Toman, Susannah Townsend, Laura Unsworth, Ellie Watton, Nicola White.