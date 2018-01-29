5 Nations: Ireland 4-1 Canada

Shane O'Donoghue was on the scoresheet for Ireland in their comfortable win over Canada

Ireland came from behind to beat Canada 4-1 in their 5 Nations opener in Spain on Monday.

Gordon Johnston fired home following a penalty corner to give the Canadians an early lead in Carranque.

But Ireland hit back with three goals in the second quarter - Sean Murray blasting in the equaliser, Luke Madeley netting with a drag flick and Shane O'Donoghue hitting the bottom corner.

Peter Caruth deflected in the fourth for Ireland, who face Spain on Tuesday.

Their final two matches will be played at CHP Benalmadena, with Scotland first up on 1 February followed by USA two days later.