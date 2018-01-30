Rose Thomas: Welsh goalkeeper 'proud' to be in GB hockey squad

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales goalkeeper Rose Thomas says she's wanted to play for Great Britain since she was 13

Wales hockey goalkeeper Rose Thomas is "extremely proud" to join an elite group of Welsh players to represent Great Britain.

The last Welsh women's player to play for GB was Sarah Thomas - who was part of the side that won Olympic bronze in 2012 before retiring a year later.

Thomas, who is 25 and from Abergavenny, has been called up for GB's upcoming Test series in Argentina.

"I'm really excited," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity of getting my first cap.

"I've wanted to play for Great Britain since I was 13. I just wanted it straight away.

Sarah Thomas captained Wales and represented her country at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi before retiring in 2013

"As their success has grown - [Olympic] bronze in 2012 and gold in 2016 - it just feeds that hunger to play at such a high level."

Thomas - who has won more than 50 caps for Wales - has been training with the Great Britain squad two days a week since January last year.

Now she is relishing the chance of becoming only the second Welsh woman this century to earn a GB cap.

"In 2012 I was actually in the crowd when I saw Sarah Thomas receive her Olympic bronze medal," Thomas continued.

"So to have the full circle and be the next Welsh woman to represent Great Britain would be a moment to take a breath and realise the history of it all."

Great Britain and Argentina will play a five-match Test series from 10-17 February.