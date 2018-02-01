5 Nations: Ireland 5-1 Scotland

Shane O'Donoghue scored two goals to help Ireland to Ireland victory over Scotland

Ireland got back to winning ways at the 5 Nations tournament in Spain as they beat Scotland 5-1.

Shane O'Donoghue and Julian Dale got two goals apiece and Conor Harte also scored as Ireland claimed their second win of the competition.

Kenny Bain scored a late consolation for Scotland from a penalty corner.

Scotland will take on the tournament hosts in their final game on Saturday while Ireland will finish their campaign against the USA.

Scotland made a strong start to the game as they forced two penalty corners in the opening minutes but Alan Forsyth sent both of his shots wide.

Ireland, who lost 3-2 to Spain on Tuesday, gradually began to dominate possession and deservedly took the lead in the 13th minute when O'Donoghue scored with a drag flick into the corner.

The forward doubled his side's lead with an unstoppable shot in the 21st minute.

Dale got on the scoreboard just three minutes into the third quarter following good work by Daragh Walsh before Harte scored with a powerful effort from a penalty corner in the 40th minute.

Dale rounded off the scoring for Ireland when he tapped in at the back post after Neal Glassey had pounced on a mistake in the Scottish defence.

Scotland claimed a late consolation goal when Bain converted a 56th minute penalty corner.