5 Nations: Four-goal Ireland overpower USA

Johnny McKee was among the Irish goalscorers

Ireland completed the 5 Nations tournament with comfortable 4-2 win against USA in Malaga.

Alan Sothern, Johnny McKee, Peter Caruth and Neal Glassey all scored for Ireland, while Sean Cicchi and Aki Kaeppeler were the US goalscorers.

Ireland finished the tournament, which also featured Spain, Scotland and Canada, with three wins and one defeat.

Craig Fulton's side will return to action in March when they take part in the Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia.

The opening quarter was a tense affair with no clear cut chances but Ireland dominated the second quarter and took the lead when McKee scored on the rebound after Matthew Nelson's initial shot was saved.

The Irish side pulled clear in the third quarter with goals from Caruth and Glassey, who was celebrating his 50th Ireland cap.

USA finally got on the scoreboard at the start of the fourth quarter as Kaeppeler scored with a drag shot.

Sothern made certain of the result with Ireland's fourth goal in the 55th minute before USA added a consolation score from a penalty corner by Cicchi.

Chris Cargo was shown a yellow card in the 57th minute but Ireland were able to play out the final quarter with 10 men to secure a deserved victory.