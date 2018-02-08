Ireland women bounce back from hammering to beat Spain in four-match series

  • From the section Hockey
Katie Mullan
Katie Mullan scored Ireland's first goal in Benalmadena on Thursday

Ireland's women regrouped from Tuesday's 7-0 hammering by Spain to defeat the hosts 2-0 in the Costa del Sol resort of Benalmadena on Thursday.

Katie Mullan put Ireland ahead on 29 minutes with Lena Tice adding the second from a penalty stroke as the Irish bossed the second half.

Grace O'Flanagan did have to make a number of fine late saves to prevent a Spanish response.

The series continues with further games on Saturday and Sunday.

Ireland coach Graham Shaw was delighted with the response of his players after Tuesday's disappointing performance.

"We played a lot quicker today, at international pace, which allowed us to play out the game," said Shaw.

"We now need to build on that platform for Saturday and Sunday's fixtures."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story