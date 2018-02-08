Ireland women bounce back from hammering to beat Spain in four-match series

Katie Mullan scored Ireland's first goal in Benalmadena on Thursday

Ireland's women regrouped from Tuesday's 7-0 hammering by Spain to defeat the hosts 2-0 in the Costa del Sol resort of Benalmadena on Thursday.

Katie Mullan put Ireland ahead on 29 minutes with Lena Tice adding the second from a penalty stroke as the Irish bossed the second half.

Grace O'Flanagan did have to make a number of fine late saves to prevent a Spanish response.

The series continues with further games on Saturday and Sunday.

Ireland coach Graham Shaw was delighted with the response of his players after Tuesday's disappointing performance.

"We played a lot quicker today, at international pace, which allowed us to play out the game," said Shaw.

"We now need to build on that platform for Saturday and Sunday's fixtures."