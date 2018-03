England will also play Ireland, Argentina and Malaysia in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

England began their Sultan Azlan Shah Cup campaign with a 4-1 defeat against Australia.

Phil Roper scored England's only goal against the world number one ranked side in Malaysia.

"I was actually pleased with a lot of our game and there were a lot of encouraging signs," said head coach Bobby Crutchley.

England's next game in the tournament is against India, ranked six in the world, on Sunday at 08:00 GMT.