Women's Hockey World Cup: 80,000 tickets sold amid record growth in 2018

Ten of Great Britain's Olympic gold medal winning hockey team are set to play for England at the World Cup

Organisers say more than 80,000 tickets have already been sold for the Women's Hockey World Cup to be held in London in July, beating the total sold for the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup.

England triumphed at Lord's in front of a sell-out crowd last summer, with 79,000 fans attending the tournament.

But England's Hockey World Cup matches have already been oversubscribed.

A new study says the event will help push UK women's sport attendances past the half-a-million barrier in 2018.

Attendances are predicted to increase by 49% in 2018 to hit a record 682,000 overall. That follows an increase of 19% from 2016 to 2017.

Sports data company Two Circles, which compiled the study, says there has been a 38% average yearly growth since 2013.

'Record growth doesn't surprise me'

England hockey international Alex Danson, part of the Great Britain team who won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, told BBC Sport she was not surprised by the record growth predicted for 2018.

All three of England's World Cup group games are sold out, as well as their potential quarter-final, semi-final and final, says England Hockey, with the stadium capacity almost tripled to 10,000 from its original of 3,500.

That comes after nine million people tuned in to watch the GB team triumph at the Olympics in Brazil two years ago.

"It's fantastic that there will be record-breaking numbers this year, but that doesn't really surprise me," Danson said. "The appetite to watch women's sport is there.

"It's essential for us to be hosting these events, and getting visible media coverage is vital, so it's a really exciting year ahead."

Manchester City's Jill Scott celebrates scoring in the FA Cup final in front of a record crowd of 45,619

Do the study's figures stack up?

The study's authors say their prediction for 2018 has been "driven by a huge increase in media coverage and awareness of women's sport; the introduction of new, professionally-organised events across football, hockey, netball and rugby union and the success of hosting the 2017 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup".

And the upward curve in attendances is backed up by new records being set across several sports.

In 2014, a record crowd of 45,619 watched the England football team lose 3-0 to Germany at Wembley and in 2017 the FA Cup final, also hosted at Wembley, had a record 35,271 fans in attendance.

In rugby union, England's most recent autumn international at Twickenham - against Canada in November 2017 - had a record crowd of 12,000 and their most recent home Six Nations fixture, versus Wales at the Twickenham Stoop, had a record attendance of 4,000.

England's Cricket World Cup win last summer was attended by a sell-out crowd of 26,500 people at Lord's - a record for a women's cricket match in the UK.

Joanna Adams, chief executive of England Netball, said: "In recent years, we have seen record attendance figures for the Vitality Netball Superleague and for England Roses' international games, with more than 5,000 fans routinely packed into arenas at major domestic finals and England matches."

Attendances in netball's Superleague rose to record levels after the number of teams was increased from eight to 10 in 2017.

Does tournament success boost domestic crowds?

Following England's Cricket World Cup win, the Kia Women's Super League - a Twenty20 competition - saw a 44% attendance increase in its second year, according to the England and Wales Cricket Board.

And after the England football team finished third at their 2015 World Cup in Canada, the Football Association said there was a 29% boost to attendances in the second half of their Women's Super League season, with an overall 48% increase on the previous season.

That success came in spite of England games being broadcast late at night, but the Lionesses - now led by Phil Neville - will be one of the favourites for the 2019 World Cup to be hosted in France, where kick-off times will suit domestic audiences.

England will also host the 2019 Netball World Cup, with the team coached by Neville's twin sister, Tracey.

The Kia Women's Super League earned a 44% attendance increase in its second year following England's cricket World Cup win

Does hosting major tournaments bring in new crowds?

Speaking in July, the ECB's head of women's cricket Clare Connor said the World Cup was a "a game-changing tournament", adding that the it was up to the governing body to "make sure it isn't be a one-off".

Of the 79,000 World Cup tickets sold, the ECB says:

65% of buyers were new to cricket

More than 50% of purchasers were women

32% of tickets were for Under-16s

A further 12,000 tickets were provided to schools.

The final was watched by an estimated 1.1m people on Sky Sports in the UK, and globally, more than 180m were estimated to have watched the tournament, according to International Cricket Council data - a 300% increase on figures from the previous event in 2013.

Have there been any drop-offs?

Attendances in football's Women's Super League have grown steadily since it was formed in 2011, but there has been a decrease since it moved to become a winter league this season.

The peak came in the season after the 2015 World Cup where average attendances reached 1,128 but that dropped to 881 for the 2017 Spring Series where teams only played each other once, rather than twice.

The 2017-18 season is the first in winter since women's football became professional, with the average attendance at 963 up until 9 February 2018.

Marzena Bogdanovicz, the FA's head of women's commercial and marketing, told BBC Sport that growth would be helped by a re-structure set for 2018-19, which would produce a more competitive league.

"Our projection is to double the average at clubs to an attendance of 2,020 by 2020 and I think we can get to that," she said.

"We already have peaks of more than 2,500 for some clubs, and with the league restructure still to come, we are going to try to get everyone up to that standard."

Could Phil Neville and his twin sister Tracey lead England to success at World Cups in 2019?

What does the future hold?

Two Circles says the take-up of tickets for the Hockey World Cup suggest the rise in women's sport attendances is here to stay, with big one-off events feeding domestic competitions and vice-versa.

It also says that now tournaments are commercially viable in their own right, it could lead to governing bodies bidding for more events.

Having hosted the tournament in 2005, England are hoping to host the women's European football Championship in 2021.

"Winning at the 2016 Olympics gave us the platform and the visibility, so to see tickets sell out so quickly is definitely a legacy from Rio," said Danson.