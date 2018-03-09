Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Ireland 3-2 India

From the section

Shane O'Donoghue netted a an equaliser as Ireland defeated a higher ranked India side

Ireland clinched their first win at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia with an impressive victory over India.

Ramandeep Singh deflected in the opener for India but Shane O'Donoghue's calm finish brought Ireland level.

The world number six team regained the lead when Amit Rohidas sent his penalty corner drag high into the net.

Two second-half goals gave the Irish victory with Sean Murray netting from close range before Lee Cole deflected home the winner from O'Donoghue's drag.

The two side will meet again on Saturday in the fifth/sixth place play-off.

The win on Friday followed defeats by hosts Malaysia, Argentina, England and Australia.