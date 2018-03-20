Commonwealth Games: Team GB hockey trio miss out for England through injury

Owsley had made 113 international appearances, 73 for England and 40 for Great Britain

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live and follow text updates online.

Three of Team GB's Olympic gold medal-winning hockey side will miss next month's Commonwealth Games for England through injury.

Lily Owsley, Shona McCallin and Nicola White are high-profile absentees from head coach Danny Kerry's 18-strong squad competing in Australia.

"It is a real bitter blow for them given the fantastic nature of the Commonwealth Games," said Kerry.

Emily Defroand, Jo Hunter and Suzy Petty will go in their places.

"As always this presents an opportunity to other athletes, and we are obviously delighted to have Emily, Jo and Suzy available and we look forward to them taking the opportunity it presents to them," added Kerry.

England begin their campaign against South Africa on 5 April before taking on Wales, India and Malaysia in Pool A.

Full squad: Giselle Ansley (Surbiton), Grace Balsdon (Canterbury), Sophie Bray (Kampong), Alex Danson (Clifton Robinsons), Emily Defroand (Surbiton), Sarah Haycroft (Surbiton), Maddie Hinch (Stichtse), Jo Hunter (Surbiton), Kathryn Lane (Leicester), Hannah Martin (Surbiton), Hollie Pearne-Webb (Surbiton), Suzy Petty (Wimbledon), Ellie Rayer (East Grinstead), Amy Tennant (East Grinstead), Anna Toman (Wimbledon), Susannah Townsend (Canterbury), Laura Unsworth (East Grinstead), Ellie Watton (Holcombe)