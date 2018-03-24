Irish Hockey League: Lisnagarvey beat Cookstown in Ulster derby

Matthew Nelson's hat-trick helped Lisnagarvey defeat Cookstown

Lisnagarvey didn't lose any more ground on Men's Irish Hockey League leaders Glenanne after a 3-1 win over Cookstown in their Ulster derby.

Garvey remain tied for second with Three Rock Rovers, 10 points behind Glenanne who beat Railway Union 1-0.

The top three sides in the Women's IHL all won.

UCD maintained their four-point advantage over Cork Harlequins while Pegasus moved a step closer to securing a place in the end of season play-offs.

Irish international Matthew Nelson was the man of the match for Lisnagarvey as he bagged a hat-trick in a 3-1 victory over Cookstown. Tim Sloan scored a late consolation for the home side.

Shane O'Donoghue's early goal was enough for leaders Glenanne to beat Railway Union 1-0 while Three Rock Rovers recorded a 6-3 victory over Banbridge.

While the gap between Glenanne and chasers Three Rock and Garvey is 10 points, the Ulster side have two games in hand and a home match-up with the leaders to come next month.

Cookstown's defeat leaves them with the same number of points as Railway Union at the bottom and although they have a game in hand they are seven points adrift of Cork C of I who drew 1-1 with Monkstown and Annadale who lost 2-1 at Pembroke.

Conor Roberts scored for Peter Caruth's side but they were undone by goals from Tim Hill and Alan Sothern.

Hannah Grieve hit the only goal as Pegasus defeated Monkstown 1-0

In the Women's IHL, a first-quarter goal from Hannah Grieve proved enough to give Pegasus a hard-fought 1-0 win over bottom of the table Monkstown.

The victory consolidated third place for the Belfast side and moved them one step closer to securing a place in the end of season play-offs.

The battle for the title continues to be a two-horse race. Emma Russell and Ulster's Katie Mullan were on target for leaders UCD as they defeated Railway Union 2-1 while Rebecca Barry scored twice and Roisin Upton added a third for Cork Harlequins in a 3-0 home win over Pembroke Wanderers.

The gap between the top two remains four points.

Ards came from a goal behind to earn a point at Loreto. Sarah Torrans had given the home side the early lead but Chloe Brown's late strike meant the spoils were shared, a result that did neither side any favours in their lingering hopes of making the top four.

Belfast Harlequins haven't given up their play-off challenge after a 2-1 away win at Trinity College.

Jenna Watt and a penalty stroke converted by Zoe Wilson gave Quins a 2-0 first quarter lead and although they conceded a goal to Niamh Sweeney they held on for an important victory.