Pegasus lose 4-0 to UCD in Irish Senior Cup final

UCD players celebrate their Irish Cup final success over Pegasus

Pegasus were beaten 4-0 by holders UCD in Sunday's women's Irish Senior Cup final in Dublin, having defeated Belfast Harlequins 1-0 on Saturday.

It was a disappointing display by the Ulster side, who seldom threatened in front of goal.

UCD led 1-0 at half-time and added three further goals after the break to run out comfortable winners.

The men's final will be an all-Dublin affair between Three Rock Rovers and Pembroke Wanderers.

In the women's decider, UCD broke the deadlock in the 13th minute when Lena Tice's free was converted by Emma Russell.

Abbie Russell made it 2-0 in the 42nd minute when she volleyed home a cross from Orla Patton.

Katie Mullan added a third when she sent a penalty corner low into the net past Pegasus goalkeeper Sammy-Jo Greer.

With two minutes remaining and Pegasus tiring, Sorcha Clarke wrapped up the win when she tapped Deirdre Duke's cross.