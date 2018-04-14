Irish Hockey League: Glenanne beat Lisnagarvey to clinch title

Shane O'Donoghue helped Glenanne to victory over Lisnagarvey on Saturday

Glenanne were crowned Irish Hockey League champions for the first time after Shane O'Donoghue's treble secured a 4-2 win over Lisnagarvey on Saturday.

The Dublin side came from 2-0 down to win the regulation season and clinch a place in Europe.

Lisnagarvey can secure the second European place if they win the end-of-season play-offs..

Banbridge drew 4-4 with Cork C of I, Annadale and Railway Union drew 3-3 and Three Rock Rovers beat Pembroke 3-2.

At Comber Road, Lisnagarvey made the better start and Matthew Nelson set up his brother Daniel for the opener in the seventh minute.

Twelve minutes later, after a three-man move, Andy Williamson made it 2-0 to the home side when he fired home from the edge of the circle.

O'Donoghue reduced the deficit in the 21st minute when he converted from the penalty spot after being fouled.

The Irish international equalised 15 minutes into the second half from a penalty corner after Garvey keeper James Milliken had pulled off several saves.

Shannon Boucher put Glenanne ahead for the first time when he scored with a first-time shot in the 50th minute.

Four minutes later, O'Donoghue completed his hat-trick with another penalty corner conversion to seal the win and the title.

A late John Jermyn equaliser denied Banbridge a win over Cork C of I and damaged the Ulster side's chances of making the play-offs.

Railway Union's point from the draw with Annadale means that Cookstown have replaced the Dublin side in the automatic relegation place.

Cookstown have a superior goal difference and so can move off the bottom if they secure at least a point from Sunday's home game with Cork.