Irish Hockey League: Pegasus beat Ards to boost play-off hopes

Hannah Grieve set Pegasus on their way to victory over Ulster rivals Ards

Pegasus made virtually certain of an Irish Hockey League play-offs place after defeating Ards 3-0 on Sunday.

Belfast Harlequins have an outside chance of progressing following a 2-1 win over Pembroke Wanderers in Dublin.

In the other games UCD beat Monkstown 5-0 to edge closer to the title, Loreto defeated Trinity 4-0 and Railway Union drew 2-2 with Cork Harlequins.

In the men's competition, Cookstown secured a 2-1 home win over Cork C of I to move off the bottom of the table.

Pegasus led 1-0 at half-time at Londonderry Park after Hannah Grieve converted a penalty corner.

Rachael McMillan and Taite Doherty added further goals in the second half to leave Pegasus needing just a point from their last four games to be sure of a play-off spot.

Belfast Harlequins came from a goal down to beat Pembroke after Hayley O'Donnell gave the home team an early lead.

Jenna Watt equalised before half-time and Abigail Edwards scored the winner in the third quarter to keep her team's slim play-off hopes alive.

Ulster's Katie Mullan hit two of UCD's goals against basement side Monkstown to leave the students needing a point from their last two matches to retain the title.

Cookstown have moved two points off the bottom of the men's table after early goals from Stuart Smyth and Michael Kerr saw them go 2-0 up before Simon Wolfe's late reply for Cork.