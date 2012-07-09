Ex-Grand National winner Miinnehoma dies

Miinnehoma, winner of the 1994 Grand National for owner Freddie Starr, has died at the age of 29.

The horse, who was the oldest surviving winner of the National, was ridden to victory by jockey Richard Dunwoody for trainer Martin Pipe.

"He was a wonderful old horse - a real character who remained at the yard until the end," said Somerset-based trainer David Pipe, the son of Martin.

"He was a great champion and will be missed by all associated with him."

Miinnehoma was an 11-year-old when he won the National at odds of 16-1 for comedian Starr, and finished third in the following year's Cheltenham Gold Cup.

He raced from 1989 to 1996, winning 11 of his 25 starts including the 1992 Sun Alliance Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, and earned almost £250,000 in career prize money.

The National win was Dunwoody's second victory in the big Aintree race following his success on West Tip eight years earlier.

"In the National he was down on one knee jumping Becher's [Brook] the second time, but he got himself out of trouble. He was brilliant round Aintree."