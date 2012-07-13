Giofra wins Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket

French filly Giofra upset the odds to win the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket's July Meeting on Friday.

The 10-1 shot, trained by Alain de Royer-Dupre and ridden by Christophe Soumillon, won by half a length from Frankie Dettori's mount Elusive Kate.

Odds-on favourite Golden Lilac finished ninth in the 10-runner race.

"The pace wasn't that quick, I wouldn't say I wasn't happy but a quicker pace would have been better as she was a bit keen," said Soumillon.

"When I asked her to go at the two-furlong marker she was going very well and I knew I just had Frankie to beat."

After winning over one mile two furlongs, trainer De Royer-Dupre suggested it was not out of the question his filly could step up to a mile and a half for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October.

He said: "If the ground is soft later in the year she could go for the Prix de l'Opera, but there is a chance she could go for the Arc if she stays 12 furlongs."