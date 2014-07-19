Irish Oaks: Bracelet gives Aidan O'Brien fourth win at the Curragh

Bracelet, right, beat stable companion Tapestry to win the Irish Oaks

Trainer Aidan O'Brien scored a fourth victory in the Irish Oaks as 10-1 shot Bracelet triumphed at the Curragh.

Bracelet, ridden by Colm O'Donoghue, edged out stable-mate Tapestry (13-2) by a neck.

Luca Cumani-trained Volume (4-1) was third, while 7-4 favourite Tarfasha was well beaten in fifth.

Ana O'Brien, the daughter of trainer Aidan, became the first female jockey to ride in the race, finishing fourth onboard Beyond Brilliance.

Ana O'Brien with her father Aidan O'Brien

There was controversy before the off with Volume, third in the Oaks at Epsom, having to be replated after being found to be wearing shoes on her hind legs that are not permitted in Irish racing.

The incident caused a delay, with the race eventually getting under way about 20 minutes later than scheduled.

Volume took the field along for much of the mile-and-a-half contest but the pack had closed up by the home turn.

Bracelet and Tapestry showed to make it a three-way fight inside the final furlong before O'Donoghue's mount edged ahead to lead home an O'Brien a one-two.

O'Brien said: "I'm delighted for everyone, it's great for Colm. He's just been beaten in this race a few times and he's also been beaten in the Derby a few times.

"He gave her a marvellous ride and he's a world-class rider."