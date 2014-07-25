See More Business: 1999 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner dies

See More Business won the 1999 Gold Cup and recorded two victories in the King George VI Chase

See More Business, who won the 1999 Cheltenham Gold Cup, has died at the age of 24.

The Paul Nicholls-trained chaser also twice won the King George VI Chase in a superb career.

"He was what jumps racing was all about," said Nicholls. "For me it's been a privilege and an honour to be involved with him."

See More Business won 18 of his 36 starts under rules and retired in 2003 with career earnings of £701,722.