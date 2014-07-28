Glorious Goodwood: Toormore tops Lennox Stakes runners

Toormore could be the headline act on day one at Glorious Goodwood

Five days of top-class racing begin on Tuesday at Glorious Goodwood where Toormore bids to get his career back on track in the Lennox Stakes (15:05 BST).

Last year's champion two-year-old, trained by Richard Hannon, has disappointed in two starts this year.

Toormore was a winner at Goodwood last year and another seeking to follow up will be Garswood, for Richard Fahey.

A total of about 100,000 racegoers are expected at the meeting, near Chichester in West Sussex.

The going on Monday afternoon was described as good, good to firm in places on the round course, and officials were waiting on the weather before deciding if the track needs to be watered.

Runners in the opening race, the Bet365.com Handicap at 13:55 BST, include Sea Shanty, owned by the Queen, who is seeking a lift after last week's news that her 2013 Gold Cup winner Estimate had tested positive for morphine, a result that was blamed on contaminated feed.

Likely highlights from the rest of the meeting include:

Toronado beat 2013 2,000 Guineas winner Dawn Approach at Goodwood last year

Wednesday - Sussex Stakes, 15:05. Top milers Kingman and Toronado go head-to-head in a high quality-field that also includes fellow Group One winners War Command and Outstrip.

Thursday - Goodwood Cup, 15:10. Featuring some of the top staying horses, and may include Estimate, who is eligible to run despite her recent positive test. Brown Panther, co-owned by former England footballer Michael Owen, is another likely contender in the week the colt's mother Treble Heights died.

Friday - The feature race is the Betfred Mile (15:05), but much attention will focus on the opening Glorious Stakes, with 2012 St Leger winner Encke set to compete for the first time since that Doncaster win. The Godolphin horse was suspended from racing for six months after a doping scandal last year.

- The feature race is the Betfred Mile (15:05), but much attention will focus on the opening Glorious Stakes, with 2012 St Leger winner Encke set to compete for the first time since that Doncaster win. The Godolphin horse was suspended from racing for six months after a doping scandal last year. Saturday - Leading fillies take centre stage in the Nassau Stakes, which is the second Group One contest of the week after Wednesday's Sussex Stakes. Meanwhile, the Stewards' Cup is a tricky puzzle for punters to solve.

Toormore could be the headline act on day one according to Tim Palin, racing manager for the horse's owners Middleham Park Racing.

"Hughesie (Richard Hughes) knows the place like the back of his hand and put him up as one of his best bets of the week recently," he said.

Hughes and Ryan Moore are joint favourites with bookmakers to be the meeting's leading jockey.