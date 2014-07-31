Glorious Goodwood: Cavalryman wins Goodwood Cup

Cavalryman races home ahead of Ahzeemah at Goodwood

Cavalryman powered to victory under Kieren Fallon in the Goodwood Cup on Thursday, ahead of Ahzeemah and last year's winner Brown Panther.

The eight-year-old, who took the lead two furlongs out, became the first horse of that age to win the event since Persian Punch in 2001.

Fallon said: "He's a tough horse. It's a very difficult race to win but he's gone from strength to strength."

The Queen's horse Estimate, the 2-1 favourite, faded badly in the straight.

It was the five-year-old mare's first race back since testing positive for morphine after the Ascot Gold Cup last month.

Cavalryman held off a late surge from Ahzeemah to win by a neck at the line.

Trainer Saeed bin Suroor said: "He's a good fighter, he goes on any ground and he has improved with age.

"He's a stayer and a mile and three-quarters and two miles are the best trip for him.

"He showed some turn of foot and now we take him to York for the two-mile race, the Lonsdale. And at the end of the season I will talk to Sheikh Mohammed, but it could be the Melbourne Cup."