Glorious Goodwood: Es Que Love beats Toormore in Lennox Stakes

Es Que Love beat odds-on favourite Toormore to win the Lennox Stakes on the opening day of Glorious Goodwood.

The 7-1 chance held on by a neck to claim the seven-furlong contest from last season's champion two-year-old.

Toormore was a second beaten favourite for the team of trainer Richard Hannon and jockey Richard Hughes.

Their two-year-old Beacon finished third behind Cotai Glory in the Molecomb Stakes.

In the feature race, Toormore's stable companion Anjaal finished strongly to grab third, with last year's winner Garswood fourth.

Van Percy (number nine) winning the Summer Stakes at Glorious Goodwood

Meanwhile, two-time champion jockey Paul Hanagan was stood down for the day after a fall on the flat in the Summer Stakes, which was won by 8-1 chance Van Percy.

Hanagan's mount White Nile was caught after galloping loose, while Tom Queally benefited from Hanagan's unfortunate absence when ridding 20-1 winner Inexile in the concluding contest.

Bet365 Lennox Stakes Group 2, 7f

1 Es Que Love (Clive Cox) Adam Kirby 7-1

2 Toormore (Richard Hannon) Richard Hughes 5-6 fav

7 ran. Distances: Neck, ½ length