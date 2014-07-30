Glorious Goodwood: Kingman beats Toronado in Sussex Stakes

Kingman runs in the colours of Frankel, the only horse to have won the Sussex Stakes twice

The John Gosden-trained Kingman won the Sussex Stakes, beating Toronado in a close finish at Glorious Goodwood.

Ridden by James Doyle, the three-year-old raced clear to win by a length from Toronado, the 2013 winner.

Victory in the 'Duel of the Downs' was the latest success in an impressive season for Kingman, who was second in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket in May.

Since then he has won the Irish version of the 2,000 Guineas and the St James's Palace Stakes at Ascot.

BBC Sport racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght on Kingman "This was another stunning performance from Kingman, reaching a pretty staggering 44mph before powering away from the highly-talented Toronado. Kingman and last weekend's King George winner Taghrooda have both demonstrated against older horses what a fine Classic generation this one is, and both are trained by John Gosden, who looks sure to regain the champion trainer's title."

Rank outsiders Outstrip and Darwin made up the compact four-runner field, with the latter taking the quartet along at a slow pace in the early stages.

Toronado made a burst for the line in the final two furlongs, but Doyle prompted an impressive response from Kingman.