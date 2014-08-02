Glorious Goodwood: Sultanina wins Nassau Stakes for Gosden

Sultanina stormed past Narniyn in the last 100 yards to win the Nassau Stakes

Sultanina won the Group One Nassau Stakes on the final day of the 2014 Glorious Goodwood meeting.

The 11-2 shot, under William Buick for trainer John Gosden, scored by one-and-a-half lengths from favourite Narniyn.

It was Gosden's third straight Sussex stakes win and third victory in a week at the highest level.

The Gosden-trained Taghrooda won the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes a week ago while Kingman took Wednesday's Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

Meanwhile Intrinsic (6-1) was an impressive winner of the 32Red Cup, better known as the Stewards' Cup before a change of sponsor.

Jockey Richard Hughes was proved right having said before the race that the Robert Cowell-trained second favourite was a Group-class horse in a handicap.

Earlier, Gosden's winning run continued as Sultanina stormed past the French-trained Narniyn in the last 100 yards to triumph, with Irish challenger Venus De Milo third.

The filly was stepping down in trip to 10 furlongs after losing her 100 per cent record in the Lancashire Oaks last time, when second to stablemate Pomology.

Markel Insurance Nassau Stakes, Goodwood, 1m 2f

1 Sultanina (William Buick) John Gosden 11-2

2 Narniyn (Christophe Soumillon) 7-4 fav

Distances: 1½ lengths, 3 lengths. 6 ran