Juddmonte International: Favourite Australia wins at York

Australia finished two-and-a-half lengths clear of The Grey Gatsby at York

Favourite Australia cruised to a two-and-a-half length win in the Juddmonte International at York's Ebor Festival.

Joseph O'Brien rode clear of The Grey Gatsby and Telescope after sitting last in the six-strong field with three furlongs to go of the open-age race.

It was a first run since June for the Epsom Derby winner.

"He was a bit fresh today after his first run for a while, but it was never really in doubt going into the last furlong," said O'Brien.

Analysis from BBC Sport's Cornelius Lysaght "What a very fine bunch the three-year-olds, the Classic generation, of 2014, are turning out to be. The fact that International Stakes winner Australia comfortably beat The Grey Gatsby, but both three-year-olds were nicely clear of talented older horses in Telescope and Mukhadram, again underlines it. Chuck into the mix unbeaten Oaks and King George heroine Taghrooda and star miler Kingman, to name but two, and no wonder they're calling this a truly vintage generation."

The win was the latest honour for Australia's trainer Aidan O'Brien - father of jockey Joseph.

"It's an extremely pleasing result," he said.

"The impressive thing about this horse is he has a lot of speed and Joseph nursed him down the final straight."