Nunthorpe Stakes: 11-4 favourite Sole Power wins by half-a-length

Sole Power (left) and stable-mate Slade Power have dominated the Group One sprints this season

Richard Hughes rode Irish-trained Sole Power to a half-a-length victory in the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

The 11-4 favourite gave trainer Eddie Lynam and Hughes all four Group One sprints so far this season.

Stepper Point (20-1) was second and Extortonist (14-1) third a short head further back in the third day of the Ebor Festival's feature race.

Analysis That was a genuine thriller: a winner delivered on the line by an ice-cool master-jockey only a few strides after their prospects looked distinctly on the ropey side. But that kind of set of circumstances, perfect for sprint races, are on what suit Sole Power thrives. So, four years after causing a 100-1 shock in the race, the horse was now doing what's come to be expected, and was landing his 2nd Group One prize of the year as a well-supported favourite.

This was Sole Power's second victory in the race - he won as a three-year-old in 2010 as a 100-1 outsider.

Lynam said: "Two weeks ago, he had American ringworm, we had to get him right for it and we had only 10 days to train him.

"He's a super horse, a horse of a lifetime, it's just the way he does it. He was about 97 points lighter than he was four years ago!"

Sole Power won the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, with stable-mate Slade Power winning the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at the same meeting and the July Cup at Newmarket.