Postponed retired after suffering stress fracture

Postponed was the winner of four races at the sport's Group One level

One of Flat racing's most successful horses, Postponed, has been retired after suffering a stress fracture to one of his legs.

The six-year-old won four races at Group One level, including the King George VI Stakes at Ascot and the Coronation Cup at Epsom.

He was trained first by Luca Cumani and more recently by Roger Varian.

Varian said he was "very grateful to Postponed for proving such a willing and talented ally".

Analysis

BBC racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

As well as being amongst Flat racing's major talents, Postponed was also central to one of its most surprising controversies.

Soon after success in a thrilling King George in 2015, the horse was switched - for many, inexplicably - from trainer Luca Cumani by owner Sheikh Obaid al Maktoum.

Still ridden by jockey Andrea Atzeni, with whom the horse won all his major prizes, he continued to thrive with new trainer Roger Varian in the spring and summer of 2016, but had no more wins after York in August.

Varian has called him "magnificent" and there's no argument with that.