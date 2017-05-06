Lester Piggott should be knighted, says jockey Frankie Dettori

Media playback is not supported on this device Lester Piggott deserves knighthood - Frankie Dettori

Former champion jockey Lester Piggott should be given a knighthood for his services to British horse racing, says Frankie Dettori.

Piggott, 81, was made an OBE in 1975 but stripped of the honour after being sent to prison for tax evasion in 1987.

Dettori was speaking to BBC Sport on the 60th anniversary of Piggott riding Crepello to victory in the first of the rider's five 2,000 Guineas triumphs.

"He should be recognised for the sport. He's done tremendous," he said.

Piggott was champion jockey 11 times between 1960 and 1982 and clocked up 4,493 winners in Britain during his career.

Lester Piggott in numbers Classic wins: 30 Derby: 9 St Leger: 8 Oaks: 6 2,000 Guineas: 5 1,000 Guineas: 2 Royal Ascot victories: 116

Three-time champion Dettori said: "I think perhaps the young generation they don't [appreciate Piggott enough]. They haven't lived through it.

"You have to go back and look at the archives, the books and everything that has been written about him and the records. It puts him way beyond anybody else and I think for many, many years.

"In flat racing obviously Sir Gordon [Richards] achieved greatness. And he [Piggott] deserves a knighthood. He's been through thick and thin. I'm proud to know him."

