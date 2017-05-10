Chester Cup: Montaly wins Chester Cup; Enable takes Cheshire Oaks

Chester winner Enable is on course for the Oaks at Epsom

Montaly got up in a tight finish to give trainer Andrew Balding and jockey Oisin Murphy a first Chester Cup win.

The 16-1 shot collared Yorkidding by a neck, with Fun Mac third and Who Dares Wins fourth.

Earlier, Enable - under Frankie Dettori for trainer John Gosden - won the Cheshire Oaks from favourite Alluringly.

The winner is now rated about an 8-1 chance for the Oaks at Epsom next month.

Enable had previously finished third behind stable companion and fellow Khalid Abdullah-owned filly Shutter Speed at Newbury.

However, Abdullah's racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe hinted Shutter Speed could miss Epsom for the French Oaks, depending on how she performs in the Musidora Stakes at York next week.

"We're pretty confident Enable will stay a mile and a half, but there is a question mark about Shutter Speed," he said.

Montaly, racing for the first time in 186 days, later came from behind to snatch victory.

"It's some job to get this horse to win this race," said Murphy. "You've got to remember he's been off the track a long time and he was on a career-high mark, so credit to Andrew and the team.

"You need the horses and, as I've said before, fast horses make fast jockeys."