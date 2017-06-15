Royal Ascot: Queen set to attend after Parliament opening and Queen's Speech

Jockey Ryan Moore (right) won the Gold Cup on the Queen's horse Estimate in 2013

The Queen is expected to attend day two of Royal Ascot on 21 June after the State Opening of Parliament and the Queen's Speech earlier in the day.

Parliament's opening and the speech had been due to take place on Monday, 19 June, but were delayed by Theresa May's efforts to strike a deal with the DUP to back her minority government.

The delay sparked speculation the Queen may miss the afternoon action at Ascot.

But it is expected she will be there when racing begins at 14:30 BST.

The Queen has had 23 Royal Ascot winners as an owner and has not missed a day of the meeting since her coronation in 1953.

In 2001, she gave the Queen's Speech in the morning and made it in time for the first race at the Berkshire track after a 30-mile trip by car.