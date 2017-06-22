Royal Ascot 2017: Big Orange wins Gold Cup from Order Of St George

Only a short head separated Big Orange and Order Of St George after two-and-a-half miles

Big Orange pipped last year's victor Order of St George by a short head in an epic finish to win the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

The 5-1 winner, ridden by James Doyle for trainer Michael Bell, held on for a memorable triumph after a gripping battle in the final furlong.

Order Of St George, under Ryan Moore, kept on closing but the 5-6 favourite just failed to give trainer Aidan O'Brien an eighth win in the race.

The 33-1 chance Harbour Law was third.

