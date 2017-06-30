Musselburgh Racecourse future in doubt over licensing issue

Horseracing was first held at Musselburgh Racecourse back in 1777

The future of Musselburgh racecourse is in increasing doubt after the British Horseracing Authority refused to renew the venue's licence to stage fixtures.

The BHA and East Lothian Council, who hold the majority on the management committee, have been in dispute over the track's administration.

If the matter is not resolved by Thursday, the next planned fixture on July 14 will not go ahead.

Racecourse officials, however, remain hopeful a solution can be found

Musselburgh Racecourse chief executive, Bill Farnsworth, said: "We hope that all involved in this situation will put the interests of Musselburgh Racecourse first and come to a satisfactory agreement which allows racing to continue at Musselburgh."