Wings of Eagles: Epson Derby winner retired after fracture

Epsom Derby winner Wings of Eagles has been retired after suffering an injury in the Irish Derby on Saturday.

The colt was going for a dual Derby win at the Curragh but finished third in what has proved the horse's final race.

A statement issued by the Coolmore racing operation on Sunday said he "was found to be lame this morning".

It added that a veterinary surgeon had "diagnosed a fracture of his left front sesamoid" and that "sadly this is a career-ending injury".

Wings of Eagles, ridden by jockey Padraig Beggy, was a 40-1 outsider but came from deep to win the Epsom Derby in early June.

Beggy was replaced by Ryan Moore for the Irish Derby.

Aidan O'Brien's colt won two of his seven starts and earned more than £1m in win and place prize money.