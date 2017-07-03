Hayley Turner: Britain's most successful female jockey wins on comeback

Turner had won 763 races in her 15-year career before retiring in November 2015

Britain's most successful female jockey Hayley Turner rode a winner on Monday evening as she made a brief comeback from retirement.

Turner, 34, won at Windsor aboard the 11-2 shot Flying Sparkle, trained by Michael Bell.

The ride was a warm-up for Turner's appearance in the new Lady Jockeys' Thoroughbred World Championship in Sweden on Tuesday.

Turner was unseated after the winning line but was unhurt.

She retired in 2015 but came back to ride for the female team at last year's Shergar Cup event at Ascot.

Turner, who returned again for one ride at Windsor before the Swedish event, says she has no plans to resume her career as a jockey.