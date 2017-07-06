Yanworth trainer Alan King fined over failed drugs test

Alan King trains at Barbury Castle, near Swindon in Wiltshire

Trainer Alan King has been fined £2,000 after Champion Hurdle favourite Yanworth failed a drugs test following a seventh-place finish in the race at Cheltenham in March.

The horse, owned by JP McManus, showed traces of medication which had not cleared his system on race day.

Yanworth tested positive for triamcinolone acetonide (TCA).

The anti-inflammatory may be used legally to treat horses, but it must have cleared their system by race days.

Yanworth, owned by JP McManus, was beaten 14 lengths by Buveur D'Air in the Champion Hurdle.

He subsequently won the Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree in April. The seven-year-old passed a drugs test after that victory.

King received the punishment from a British Horseracing Authority disciplinary panel after an inquiry was held on Thursday.

The BHA said the disciplinary panel's written reasons surrounding the Yanworth case will "be published in due course" once they have been given to racing's ruling body.

It is not the first time one of King's horses has tested positive for TCA, with Midnight Cataria disqualified from second place at Kempton in October 2015 after the drug was detected in her system.

He was fined £1,000 on that occasion.