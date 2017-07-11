Frankie Dettori: Jockey to return at Newmarket after injury

Dettori suffered his injury in the parade ring at Yarmouth the week before Ascot

Frankie Dettori will make his return to the saddle on Thursday after fully recovering from the shoulder injury that ruled him out of Ascot last month.

He will have two rides on the opening day of the July meeting at Newmarket, making his comeback on Denaar in the July Stakes.

He will also be in action in the Princess of Wales's Stakes on Lady Bamford's Wings Of Desire.

"It's about time he was back!" said his agent Ray Cochrane.

Dettori suffered his shoulder injury after a fall in the parade ring at Yarmouth the week before Royal Ascot.

He was fit enough to partner Shutter Speed in the French Oaks two days before Ascot but missed the prestigious meeting when the injury was deemed to be more serious than first thought.