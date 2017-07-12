Tommy Carberry: Grand National-winning trainer and jockey dies aged 75

Tommy Carberry won successive Cheltenham Gold Cups in 1970 and 1971

Tommy Carberry, who won the Grand National as a trainer and jockey, has died aged 75.

Carberry, the father of jockeys Paul, Nina and Philip, was one of jump racing's great figures.

He won successive Cheltenham Gold Cups on L'Escargot in 1970 and 1971 and won the National on the same horse, when beating Red Rum in 1975.

Carberry trained Bobbyjo, ridden by Paul, to win the big race at Aintree in 1999.

Analysis

BBC horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

Obviously, Tommy Carberry will be most remembered for achieving the rare feat of both riding and training Grand National winners, but he was also one of jump racing's greatest characters.

His riding days were in an era when sportspeople weren't frightened to celebrate their success, and hard, and stories of Carberry's wild antics - something he passed on to son Paul - gained legendary status.

And Tommy was a pivotal link in a hugely successful racing dynasty: he and wife Pamela, daughter of L'Escargot's trainer Dan Moore, had four jockey children: as well as Paul, there was Philip, Nina and Peterjon.