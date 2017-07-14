Newmarket: Roly Poly helps Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore claim double

Victory in the Falmouth Stakes was Roly Poly's first since July 2016 at Newmarket

Roly Poly claimed victory in the Falmouth Stakes to complete a Group-race double for trainer Aidan O'Brien and jockey Ryan Moore.

O'Brien and Moore took both big races at Newmarket as Clemmie won the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes.

Wuheida, in her first start since October, was second behind Roly Poly.

Arabian Hope was third, with jockey Josephine Gordon looking to become the second female after Hayley Turner to win a Group One race.

Analysis

BBC horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

The day after retiring star filly Minding, the Aidan O'Brien/Coolmore team demonstrated what outstanding female talent they have to replace her.

Clemmie, a sister of Churchill (although named after Winston's wife), has been very much on-the-up since disappointing at Royal Ascot, and continued her progress here.

Quotes of around 8-1 for next year's 1000 Guineas seem perfectly fair after seeing off Nyaleti in a (probably wind-assisted) record time.

Roly Poly showed plenty of battling spirit as she defeated Godolphin's Wuheida, but Wuheida is maybe the one to note, racing for the first time since October.