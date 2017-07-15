Ginger McCain: Teenage granddaughter of legendary trainer wins debut race

Ella McCain, granddaughter of Ginger McCain, with her dad and former trainer Donald McCain Jr

The granddaughter of Donald 'Ginger' McCain, who trained Red Rum to three Grand National victories, has ridden her first winner days after her GCSEs.

Ella McCain, from Cholmondeley in Cheshire, was riding in her debut race on Friday night at Carlisle racecourse.

The 16-year-old won a seven-furlong flat race on 7-1 shot Dark Confidant.

"It was brilliant. It doesn't get much better than this, winning your first race. I've just done my GCSEs and this was far more enjoyable," she said.

Her dad Donald McCain Jr, who trained 2011 National winner Ballabriggs, saw his other daughter Abby ride her first winner earlier this month at Wolverhampton.

He said: "Both Ella and Abby have been pony racing for a number of years. They have plenty of experience under their belts and they were always going to get races when they turned 16.

"Success and winning the big races is something we strive for and this [Ella's win] is just hugely satisfying," he added.

'Ginger' McCain, who died in 2011, trained Red Rum to three National wins in the 1970s and Amberleigh House to victory in the 2004 National.