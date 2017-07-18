Ana O'Brien: Irish jockey injured in Killarney fall

Ana O'Brien rode for her father Aidan in this year's English and Irish Derbys

Irish jockey Ana O'Brien has been airlifted to hospital following a fall at Killarney on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old, who is the daughter of trainer Aidan O'Brien, was injured when her mount Druids Cross slipped two furlongs out in the second race.

She was taken to hospital in an air ambulance and the extent of her injuries are not yet known.

Druids Cross, a three-year-old trained by Ana's brother Joseph O'Brien, was fatally injured.

O'Brien secured her first race win in 2013 at 16 and rode for her father in this year's English and Irish Derbys.