Yarmouth: Winner Mandarin Princess was actually stablemate Millie's Kiss

An investigation is to be carried out after the 'wrong horse' won a race at Great Yarmouth at odds of 50-1.

The two-year-old Mandarin Princess, trained by Charlie McBride, was declared winner of the race at 13:40 BST after beating favourite Fyre Cay.

But a scan afterwards identified the horse as three-year-old stablemate Millie's Kiss, who had been due to run in a later race.

Stewards referred the matter to the British Horseracing Authority.

The result officially stands for betting purposes, but some bookmakers have said they will pay out on the horses finishing first and second.

A report issued by the British Horseracing Authority said: "The scan identified the horse to be Millie's Kiss, the trainer's other runner in race four.

"They (the stewards) interviewed the trainer, the stable groom, the veterinary officer and the equine welfare integrity officer responsible for the sampling unit.

"Having heard their evidence they referred the matter to the head office of the British Horseracing Authority and ordered Millie's Kiss to be withdrawn from race four."

