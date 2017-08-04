Glorius Goodwood: Battaash wins King George Stakes

Battaash
Battaash (in blue) has won four out of his eight races
Qatar Goodwood Festival
Venue: Goodwood racecourse Dates: 1-5 August
Coverage: Commentary and updates on BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website

Battaash eased to sprint victory with a brilliant display in the King George Stakes at Glorius Goodwood.

The Jim Crowley ridden three-year-old impressed in his Group Two debut, having dominated from the front in last month's Coral Charge at Sandown.

The 9-2 shot finished two and a quarter lengths clear of 9-4 favourite Profitable, who was second.

Marsha was in third, but two-time winner of the race Take Cover ended fourth despite a quick start.

