Glorius Goodwood: Battaash wins King George Stakes
-
- From the section Horse Racing
|Qatar Goodwood Festival
|Venue: Goodwood racecourse Dates: 1-5 August
|Coverage: Commentary and updates on BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website
Battaash eased to sprint victory with a brilliant display in the King George Stakes at Glorius Goodwood.
The Jim Crowley ridden three-year-old impressed in his Group Two debut, having dominated from the front in last month's Coral Charge at Sandown.
The 9-2 shot finished two and a quarter lengths clear of 9-4 favourite Profitable, who was second.
Marsha was in third, but two-time winner of the race Take Cover ended fourth despite a quick start.