Glorius Goodwood: Battaash wins King George Stakes

Battaash (in blue) has won four out of his eight races

Qatar Goodwood Festival Venue: Goodwood racecourse Dates: 1-5 August Coverage: Commentary and updates on BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website

Battaash eased to sprint victory with a brilliant display in the King George Stakes at Glorius Goodwood.

The Jim Crowley ridden three-year-old impressed in his Group Two debut, having dominated from the front in last month's Coral Charge at Sandown.

The 9-2 shot finished two and a quarter lengths clear of 9-4 favourite Profitable, who was second.

Marsha was in third, but two-time winner of the race Take Cover ended fourth despite a quick start.