Hayley Turner to ride in France for female weight allowance

British Flat racing's most successful female jockey Hayley Turner is to ride in France to take advantage of the controversial 2kg (4.4 lb) weight allowance for horses ridden by women.

The allowance was introduced in February to compensate for a supposed lack of strength in the saddle.

Turner, 34, will "to and fro a bit to France" when other commitments allow.

She is due to partner Sir Titan in a handicap on the final day of the Goodwood Festival on Saturday.

Turner is a two-time winner at Flat racing's Group One level and has made a number of comebacks since announcing her retirement in 2015.

In 2017, she has won two races from four starts.

At the time the weight allowance was brought in, while acknowledging "pros and cons", Britain's champion apprentice Josephine Gordon said: "I find it a bit offensive."

However, the French authorities insist female jockeys are being booked for significantly more rides as a result.