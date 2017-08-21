Juddmonte International Stakes: Ulysses and Barney Roy to meet again at York
Ulysses and Barney Roy are to meet in a rematch of their Coral-Eclipse duel at Juddmonte's International Stakes at York on Wednesday.
The pair, who thrilled fans in a tight finish at Sandown last month, lead the field of seven.
The line-up for the mile-and-a-quarter race also includes Aidan O'Brien's Guineas winner Churchill.
Barney Roy has not raced since Sir Michael Stoute-trained Ulysses took the Eclipse victory by a nose.
O'Brien is also represented by Cliffs Of Moher, who was second in the Investec Derby.
Shutter Speed, Decorated Knight and My Dream Boat complete the list.