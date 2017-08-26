Ebor Festival: Nakeeta hangs on to win Ebor Handicap at York

Nakeeta (left) beat Flymetothestars in the Ebor Handicap at York
Nakeeta (left) had not won since September 2015

Nakeeta clinched victory in the Ebor Handicap at York, beating Flymetothestars in a close finish.

The Callum Rodriguez-ridden 12-1 shot came through the field to lead before holding off the 7-1 favourite to claim a first win since September 2015.

"He's better coming through horses," Rodriguez said. "When he gets to the front he doesn't do a lot and I probably got there a bit too soon.

"I was a little bit worried but he saw it out well."

The six-year-old's trainer, Iain Jardine, added: "He's come close so many times he deserves this, I'm so glad he's won one.

"He's a hold-up horse and needs cover. When the favourite came at him, I knew he'd stay on strongly. He's been unlucky in the past but it all worked out today."

Natural Scenery was two lengths away in third, with Arch Villain in fourth.

