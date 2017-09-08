Churchill heads runners for Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown

Churchill was the ninth horse to do the English/Irish 2,000 Guineas double

Irish Champions Weekend Saturday 9 September: Leopardstown - including Irish Champion Stakes 18:45 BST Sunday 10 September: The Curragh - including Irish St Leger 16:50

Dual 2,000 Guineas winner Churchill heads the runners for the Irish Champion Stakes on Saturday.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien will seek his eighth win in the Group One race at Leopardstown with the horse, who was runner-up to Ulysses in last month's Juddmonte International at York.

It is the big race on day one of Irish Champions Weekend.

O'Brien also saddles Cliffs Of Moher, runner-up in the Derby at Epsom, and Secretariat Stakes second Taj Mahal.

The British challenge is headed by Martyn Meade's Eminent, who will be ridden by Frankie Dettori.

Earlier, O'Brien will hope Winter - winner of the English and Irish 1,000 Guineas - can claim a fifth consecutive Group One triumph in the Matron Stakes (17:35 BST).

The action switches to the Curragh on Sunday, where the Irish St Leger is the feature race.

Last year's winner, Wicklow Brave, will take on rivals including Order Of St George, who was victorious in 2015 and second 12 months later, and Dartmouth - owned by the Queen.